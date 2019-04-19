Moss Point native wins again on ‘Drag Race.’ Is Silky Nutmeg Ganache the underdog?

See Silky Nutmeg Ganache in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 promo RuPaul's Drag Race returned for a new season on VH1 with a new contestant with ties to Mississippi: Silky Nutmeg Ganache. See her in the network's promo for season 11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK RuPaul's Drag Race returned for a new season on VH1 with a new contestant with ties to Mississippi: Silky Nutmeg Ganache. See her in the network's promo for season 11.

Even though she won her second runway challenge of the season on Thursday, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans aren’t saying much about Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

Ganache, a Moss Point native and the first drag queen from Mississippi to ever compete on the VH1 reality show, won the mini-challenge and overall challenge on Thursday’s episode.

The episode, arguably the most anticipated each season, had the contestants compete in “Snatch Game,” where each of the queens impersonates a celebrity or other notable figure.

Silky was the clear standout this season. Critics said “Snatch Game” was otherwise boring.

“Instead of the usual two standout performances, Silky Ganache carried the show solo with her bold, wine-sipping impression of Ts Madison, and most everyone else seemed to voluntarily walk the plank,” Bustle reported.

Silky was also praised for her sparkly blue look on the runway.

So why no buzz about Silky?

What’s trending is the lip sync battle between the bottom two contestants of the episode, frontrunners Brooke Lynn Hytes and Yvie Oddly. It’s been praised as the best bottom two showdown in “Drag Race” history.

The queens performed an acrobatic, odd and energetic “Lip Sync for your Life” to the “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato. In the end, judge RuPaul decided to keep both queens in a rare move.

“Nobody is safe,” RuPual warned the contestants after the battle was over..

Back to Silky. She’s tied with Brooke Lynn for the number of maxi-challenge wins and has been held in high regard by the judges. But she doesn’t get much traction online.

Could she bring the title home for Mississippi as the underdog of season 11? Or are her days numbered?

Watch the top 8 perform on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Thursdays at 8 p.m. CST on VH1.