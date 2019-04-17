Budgeting tips for college students Here are five easy ways college students can save money during the school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five easy ways college students can save money during the school year.

If you’re a current or future full-time undergraduate student at one of the University System of Georgia’s 26 schools, a tuition increase is coming your way.

Students at both Columbus State University in Columbus, and Middle Georgia State University in Macon will be effected by the increase.

The Board of Regents voted to increase tuition by 2.5% this fall for full-time undergraduate students and mandatory fees will increase at 11 of the 26 schools, according to WSB-TV.

The tuition increase translates to between $35-$125 per semester for full-time, in-state undergraduate tuition, according to WXIA-TV.

Despite the increase, University System of Georgia’s Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Fiscal Affairs Tracey Cook said education in Georgia is very affordable, according to the USG website.

“USG continues to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among peer state public higher education systems,” said Cook.

“Out of the 16 states that make up the Southern Regional Education Board, USG ranks fourth-lowest in tuition and fees for four-year institutions, down from sixth-lowest last year.”