Not a basketball fan? These March Madness brackets are for you: Disney, Marvel and more

By Jason Dill

March 17, 2019 08:45 AM

This image released by Disney-Marvel Studios shows Brie Larson in a scene from “Captain Marvel.” Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” the superhero factory’s first movie fronted solely by a female hero, last weekend notched the sixth largest global opening ever and in five days of release has already sold $524.1 million tickets worldwide.
March Madness is here, but don’t fret non-basketball fans. There are plenty of brackets not related to the NCAA men’s Tournament available to fill out.

Want to fill one out on what the best Disney/Pixar movie of all-time is? Or how about Marvel movies? And music brackets?

They’re all floating around social media.

Here’s what a Disney/Pixar one looks like:

Our Final Four would be The Lion King vs. Aladdin and Toy Story vs. Finding Nemo, with The Lion King vs. Toy Story in the final and The Lion King on top.

Disagree? Fill out your own and share your opinion.

Same goes with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for short) bracket.

Here’s a sample of what it looks like:

Movies aren’t your thing? How about music?

Click here for that one.

No matter what your interests are, there are plenty of options to get into the March Madness with all the basketball fans participating this year.

