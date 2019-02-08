Latest News

Mississippi lt. gov took part in Confederate frat parties

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

February 08, 2019 02:50 PM

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel to end the three-month of the Legislature in Senate Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson on March 28. Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special session to deal with funding for roads and bridges, and possibly BP funding. Bryant, Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn will hold a press conference before the start of the session Thursday morning, Aug. 23, 2038.
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel to end the three-month of the Legislature in Senate Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson on March 28. Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special session to deal with funding for roads and bridges, and possibly BP funding. Bryant, Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn will hold a press conference before the start of the session Thursday morning, Aug. 23, 2038. Rogelio V. Solis AP
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel to end the three-month of the Legislature in Senate Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson on March 28. Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special session to deal with funding for roads and bridges, and possibly BP funding. Bryant, Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn will hold a press conference before the start of the session Thursday morning, Aug. 23, 2038. Rogelio V. Solis AP
JACKSON, Miss.

While in college in the 1990s, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves took part in his fraternity’s Old South parties. And at such Kappa Alpha parties, members often wore Confederate costumes, a common practice among chapters in the South.

A yearbook photo from Reeves’ time in the fraternity shows members dressed in Confederate outfits.

Reeves, a Republican, is the top fundraiser in this year’s governor’s race.

While he was in Kappa Alpha at Millsaps College, some in the fraternity were disciplined for wearing afro wigs and Confederate battle flags and shouting racial slurs at black students in 1994.

Reeves spokeswoman Laura Hipp, said Friday that “he did attend costume formals and other parties, and across America, Kappa Alpha’s costume formal is traditionally called Old South” to honor Confederate Civil War veterans.

  Comments  