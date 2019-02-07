Deadly shootout in South Mississippi began after a carjacking, state trooper said

A carjacking at a Harrison County gas station led to a pursuit into Stone County, where an exchange of gunfire killed the driver and wounded his two passengers, an official said.
The name of the deceased male will be released Thursday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Chase Elkins said.
The carjacking on Wednesday occurred at First Place gas station on Mississippi 67 near Mississippi 605, where the alleged suspects stole a Dodge Durango, Elkins said. The gas station is across from the William Carey University Tradition campus.
A state trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the SUV on Mississippi 15 about 5 p.m, Elkins said.
“The suspects sped off, leading troopers in a pursuit. I don’t know that it reached 100 mph, though,” Elkins said.
The Durango traveled north, entering Stone County, where the pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the SUV, he said.
The suspects reportedly starting shooting at state troopers, who returned gunfire. It’s unclear if the driver also fired shots.
The driver died at the scene and his passengers were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Elkins said.
The highway patrol will not be releasing footage from body-worn or patrol car dash cams to the media.
“It is now a criminal investigation and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is collecting evidence,” Elkins said. “All of their findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.”
Elkins said he wasn’t sure how many troopers engaged in gunfire.
“They will be placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed,” Elkins said.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
