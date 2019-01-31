Bill proposes $1,000 increase in Mississippi teacher pay

Rep. Carolyn Crawford, R-Pass Christian, left, confers with House Education Committee chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach, right, and vice chairman Loyd B. Roberson II, R-Starkville, after a meeting of the full committee, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers passed a number of bills in committee including one that proposes two $500 increases in teacher salaries over the next two years, for a total of $1,000. The bills now go before the full House. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo