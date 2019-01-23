Anti-cancer group: Ban tanning beds for younger than 18

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network high school student representatives peer over the barrister in front of the Governor’s Office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., as they try to spot lawmakers to lobby for legislation that would ban people younger than 18 from using tanning beds, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. The students say teenagers put themselves at risk of cancer while tanning for proms or other events. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogeio V. Solis AP