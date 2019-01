Looking back: Budweiser Clydesdales on parade through town

January 25, 2019 12:07 PM

The Budweiser Clydesdales took a tour of Old Town Bluffton on March 15, 2015 during the second annual parade. The parade included eight of the famous horses. It stopped at a variety of bars along Calhoun Street and in the Promenade to deliver case