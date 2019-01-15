President Donald Trump told reporters that he would prefer to work with Congress on a deal to end the partial government shutdown and is open to compromise but will use his emergency powers to circumvent Congress if they can't come to agreement.
A history of the Sun Herald newspaper that publishes daily in South Mississippi. The paper began as the Daily Herald by John Wilkes. It later added an afternoon paper, The Sun, then the two merged to become the Sun Herald.
In an effort to control costs, the Sun Herald newspaper in Gulfport, Miss., decided to shut down their printing press and have the paper printed in Jackson. The night before the last run, pressroom employees reflect on the changing industry,
Sun Herald readers were very excited when we posted that Salad Station would be opening in D'Iberville. They opened in December, 2018, and have been busy ever since serving a healthy alternative to traditional fast food in D'Iberville.
Dillard's surveillance video submitted as evidence in a federal lawsuit and a cel phone video give different angles of April 9, 2017 incident where rapper Boosie Badazz and his entourage were sprayed with pepper spray by a Dillard's security guard.