Wood pellet maker plans $200M investment on Mississippi Coast

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2015 photo, Eric Besenfelder, director of facilities for the Coxsackie-Athens Central Schools, holds hardwood pellets used in a wood burning boiler at Athens Elementary School in Athens, N.Y. Financial incentives and technological advances have led a growing number of schools, local government buildings, nature centers and homes to switch from fossil fuels to renewable heat in northern states. Mike Groll AP