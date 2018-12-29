Inmate found hanging in Jackson County jail couldn’t be revived, sheriff says

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy found inmate Robert Gene Danley Jr., 35, hanging dead in his cell after a head count Friday night, a news release from the department says.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the jail staff performed CPR but could not revive Danley, who was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.
Pascagoula police arrested Danley on unspecified misdemeanor charges Nov. 12. He was also on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a prior conviction.
The probation was revoked and Danley was awaiting transfer to a state prison.
The news release says the sheriff’s office had no further information to release Saturday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
