Biloxi police want help to identify armed man who robbed a Woolmarket gas station

Police responded to the BP gas station on Shriner’s Boulevard in the Woolmarket community after an armed man wearing a ski mask robbed the store.
The man walked in with a gun about 7 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money, police Maj. Christopher De Back said. The man left on foot, he said.
Police sent search dogs around the store and investigators were trying to obtain surveillance video later Monday in hopes of identifying the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112. Or give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
De Back said police will release more details as the investigation continues.
Comments