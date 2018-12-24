Child dies after a one-vehicle crash in Harrison County

A medical helicopter flew a 9-year-old girl to a trauma center after a one-vehicle crash Sunday night, but the child has since died, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
“Her parents said she was restrained at the time of the crash,” Peterson said.
The girl, another child and the parents of the girl who died were traveling eastbound on East Wortham Road about 6:30 p.m. when the driver struck a tree, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
The car was so mangled that firefighters had to extricate all of them from the car, Sullivan said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Flight Care Rescue Five medical helicopter flew the girl to a trauma center in Mobile, Ala., where she died.
American Medical Response ambulance crews took the rest of the family to Garden Park Medical Center, Sullivan said.
The names of those involved in the accident are being withheld while it is being investigated, Peterson said.
No further details will be released until Wednesday, when accident reconstruction should be completed, the sheriff said.
Agencies responding to the crash included fire and rescue units from Saucier, the Air National Guard Fire Department from the Combat Readiness Training Center and Harrison County Fire Service.
Comments