Latest News

Woman found stabbed to death in Hancock home was known to leave doors unlocked, deputy says

By Robin Fitzgerald

December 21, 2018 09:59 AM

Hancock County

A woman who lived alone was found dead in her home off Indian Ridge Road, where she was stabbed multiple times.

The woman, in her mid-60s, never locked her doors, according to relatives, so her killer was able to simply walk in, said Glenn Grannan, chief investigator of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. It’s possible she knew her attacker, he said.

The woman was found dead Thursday night.

Her name is being withheld temporarily.

The woman lived in a neighborhood just south of Mississippi 43 in north Hancock County.

A relative had been unable to reach her and said it wasn’t like her to not answer her phone, Grannan said.

The relative called a friend who lives nearby and asked him to check on her. The friend found her dead and called 911 about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

“It looks like she put up a struggle,” Grannan said.

Investigators have interviewed several people who know her but have no clues yet as to who killed her or why.

“We’ve got nothing right now,” Grannan said. “Nothing at this point.”

Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s crime scene unit worked through the night trying to collect evidence, statements and document the crime scene.

Anyone who has information that could help is asked to call Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.

Stone County sheriff's investigator Capt. Ray Boggs talks about finding the body of Sherry Johnson, 51, at her home in Wiggins. Johnson's son, Terrelle, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

By

Robin Fitzgerald

Robin Fitzgerald covers real-time news, such as crime, public safety and trending stories. In nearly 40 years as a journalist, her highest honors include investigative awards for covering the aftermath of the fatal beating of a Harrison County jail inmate in 2006 and related civil rights violations. She is a Troy University graduate.

  Comments  