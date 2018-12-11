Gov. Phil Bryant says he’ll support efforts to reduce the number of Mississippians in prison in the 2019 legislative session during a discussion on criminal justice reform, at the Mississippi Summit on Criminal Justice Reform in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The meeting was put on by a coalition of groups that favor changes to reduce harshness in the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Phil Bryant says he’ll support efforts to reduce the number of Mississippians in prison in the 2019 legislative session during a discussion on criminal justice reform, at the Mississippi Summit on Criminal Justice Reform in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The meeting was put on by a coalition of groups that favor changes to reduce harshness in the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis AP

Bryant pledges support for cutting criminal punishments

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

December 11, 2018 11:06 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Gov. Phil Bryant says he'll support efforts to reduce the number of Mississippians in prison in the 2019 legislative session.

The Republican made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting on criminal justice reform put on by a coalition of groups that favor changes to reduce harshness in the criminal justice system.

Among issues lawmakers could consider are spending more on re-entry programs, education, substance abuse treatment and mental health treatment to help people coming out of prison from returning.

Mississippi lawmakers could also be asked to set up a statewide public defender system to improve legal representation for people accused of crimes.

Bryant is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and is hailing progress on a proposal that would reduce some punitive prison sentenced for federal crimes.

