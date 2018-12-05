Suspects identified in fatal assault in parking lot of rock concert at Coliseum

Two people wanted for questioning in a fatal assault after a rock concert have now been identified, police said Dec. 10.

No other details are being released at this time, Major Christopher De Back said in a press release.

Police have said the assault happened in the South West parking of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum after a concert Dec. 3. A man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Brad Helsel, 48, of Waveland was identified as the person who died by Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.

Performing at the Coliseum that night was “97.9 CPR Rocks Presents Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin.” Five Finger Death Punch is a heavy metal band from Las Vegas and Breaking Benjamin is a rock band from Pennsylvania. 97.9 CPR Rocks is a radio station based in Gulfport.

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Anyone with information should contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, text CSTIP to274637 (CRIMES), or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.