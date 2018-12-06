Teen was using a gas station bathroom near I-10. Then a peeping Tom came in, cops say

A peeping Tom tried to take pictures of a teenager while she used a bathroom at a gas station off Interstate 10, Police Chief John Miller said.
The teenager and her family had stopped at Love’s Travel Stop on Cedar Lake Road on Saturday when one of the relatives saw it happen, Miller said.
“The man bent down under the stall and looked at the girl — an older teenager — and a family member saw it and noticed he had his cell phone out,” Miller said.
“The family’s from out-of-state and the voyeur may be from out-of-state too.”
The man is wanting for questioning in a peeping Tom charge, also known as a voyeurism.
Investigators released pictures Wednesday of a red or maroon compact sport utility vehicle the unidentified man was driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or email the police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228- 896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments