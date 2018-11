Watch Gautier’s DeAndre Torrey rip a 98-yard TD run for North Texas

November 19, 2018

North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey rips a 98-yard touchdown run to seal their win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Torrey, who played at Gautier High School, won Conference USA's offensive player of the week.