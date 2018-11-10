Gulfport man rams truck into courthouse because he needs police attention, report says

Keith Cavalier, 28, of Gulfport told police that he intentionally crashed his Toyota pickup into the east side of the Harrison County courthouse just before dawn Saturday because it was the best way to let them know his drug paraphernalia had been stolen, a Police Department news release says.
Police charged Cavalier with first-offense DUI and malicious mischief because damage to the building was more than $1,000, the news release says.
Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Cavalier’s bond at $25,000. He was being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
Harrison County spokesman Jeff Clark does not expect an official estimate of damages until Tuesday. The county is closed Monday for Veterans Day.
