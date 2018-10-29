Why are Biloxi and Gulfport against the Harrison County School bond?

Harrison County school district wants voters to pass a $55 million school bond to build two new schools and increase security. Biloxi and Gulfport are against it because some of the schools are in their city limits.
What is a concussion?

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010,

