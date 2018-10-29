Why are Biloxi and Gulfport against the Harrison County School bond?
Harrison County school district wants voters to pass a $55 million school bond to build two new schools and increase security. Biloxi and Gulfport are against it because some of the schools are in their city limits.
Ivanka Trump, advisor to President Donald Trump, visited Lynn Meadow Discovery Center to talk about affordable child care options for women in the work force. Trump credited Mississippi with having some of the lowest child care costs in the country.
Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010,
Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
“That was a low point for me, as well. I feel very strongly about that,” Trump, a White House adviser, said at an Axios event in Washington. She also said she didn't consider the media an enemy of the people.
Colleen Galle and Kelly Mundell of the Vancleave branch of the Jackson-George Regional Library System show how to make a ghost decoration using plastic wrap and packing tape. The ghosts will be on display Oct. 26 for their Halloween open house.