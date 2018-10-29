Emotional rabbi talks of congregation members killed in Pittsburgh shooting

At least 2,000 mourners packed the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh for a vigil to remember the 11 people killed during Sabbath services at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.
By
Up Next
At least 2,000 mourners packed the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh for a vigil to remember the 11 people killed during Sabbath services at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.
By

Latest News

Community will gather in Gulfport for vigil of unity for Pittsburgh shooting victims

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

October 29, 2018 05:36 PM

South Mississippi will come together as One Coast Tuesday for an evening of strength and unity in memory of the Pittsburgh shooting victims.

Hosted by Congregation Beth Israel, Chabad of Southern Mississippi and the city of Gulfport, the Night of Unity vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, off U.S. 90 in Gulfport.

The community is invited to the interfaith program that is being organized by the local Jewish community. It is designed to bring South Mississippi together to stand up to hate, and for the Coast to show its support for the families of the victims who were killed at Tree of Life synagogue Saturday.

The shooter, who is being charged with hate crimes, killed 11 and injured 6, including 4 police officers. He also was injured and was taken to the hospital, where the first people who treated him were Jewish.

Congregation Beth Israel, on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport, is South Mississippi’s only synagogue.

The Sun Herald will provide more details on the event when they become available.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

  Comments  