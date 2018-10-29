Community will gather in Gulfport for vigil of unity for Pittsburgh shooting victims

South Mississippi will come together as One Coast Tuesday for an evening of strength and unity in memory of the Pittsburgh shooting victims.
Hosted by Congregation Beth Israel, Chabad of Southern Mississippi and the city of Gulfport, the Night of Unity vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, off U.S. 90 in Gulfport.
The community is invited to the interfaith program that is being organized by the local Jewish community. It is designed to bring South Mississippi together to stand up to hate, and for the Coast to show its support for the families of the victims who were killed at Tree of Life synagogue Saturday.
The shooter, who is being charged with hate crimes, killed 11 and injured 6, including 4 police officers. He also was injured and was taken to the hospital, where the first people who treated him were Jewish.
Congregation Beth Israel, on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport, is South Mississippi’s only synagogue.
The Sun Herald will provide more details on the event when they become available.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
