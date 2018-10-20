Woman walking along Mississippi 613 was hit and killed late Friday

A 37-year-old woman was killed Friday night on Mississippi 613 in Jackson County, when she was hit by a car, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Nichole Lee Adams, of Collins, Mississippi, was dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
MHP investigated the crash at about 10 p.m. She was walking on the shoulder of the highway, near the Misty Meadow Drive In, which is about halfway between where Mississippi 613 intersects with Interstate 10 and where it intersects with Mississippi 63.
Investigators said it appears a silver 2004 GMC Envoy was traveling south on Mississippi 613, went off of the right side of the road and hit her.
The driver of the GMC was not injured, an MHP spokesman said.
