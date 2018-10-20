St. Stanislaus’ Brandon Bordelon breaks a big run vs. Moss Point

Biloxi High School principal Marcus Beaudreaux talks about the lockdown at his school and the adjacent Junior High School on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 after a man who had been shot walked into the high school lobby.
American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman talks in May, 2018 about how legislators should talk to customers of illegal bookies to understand what it will take to get them to come to casinos to make sports bets.
Biloxi hi school and Biloxi Junior High were on lockdown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 after a shooting victim walked into the high school. The shooting took place at AJ Holloway sports complex nearby .
D'Iberville junior quarterback Jaden Walley has been attracting attention with his impressive numbers on the field and character off the field. His family plays a big role, including his younger brother, Justin, who is a cornerback/receiver.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
Former Gautier and MGCCC standout Deandre Torrey scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead North Texas past Southern Miss 30-7. Torrey set a new career mark in rushing yardage Saturday with 17 carries for 95 yards.
Courthouse Road is getting a facelift, adding medians and new drainage, but the contractor, Jay Bearden Construction Inc., should have been finished by September 2108 and he now says it will be November 2018 before he is done.