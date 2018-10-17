Illegal sports betting in Mississippi “works pretty darn well”
American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman talks in May, 2018 about how legislators should talk to customers of illegal bookies to understand what it will take to get them to come to casinos to make sports bets.
D'Iberville junior quarterback Jaden Walley has been attracting attention with his impressive numbers on the field and character off the field. His family plays a big role, including his younger brother, Justin, who is a cornerback/receiver.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
Courthouse Road is getting a facelift, adding medians and new drainage, but the contractor, Jay Bearden Construction Inc., should have been finished by September 2108 and he now says it will be November 2018 before he is done.
Former Gautier and MGCCC standout Deandre Torrey scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead North Texas past Southern Miss 30-7. Torrey set a new career mark in rushing yardage Saturday with 17 carries for 95 yards.
On October 11, 1973 two Pascagoula residents reported being abducted and examined by extraterrestrials. It was an allegation that sparked a media frenzy, focusing national attention onto the Mississippi Gulf Coast and locals' eyes skyward.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.