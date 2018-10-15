Here are the Mississippi Coast groups collecting donations for Hurricane Michael victims

Many organizations across the Mississippi Gulf Coast are gathering supplies, donations and volunteers for the victims of Hurricane Michael.
The Coast knows too well what it’s like after a disaster, and many residents remain eager to repay all the help given after Hurricane Katrina.
These are the organizations that have contacted the Sun Herald so far with relief efforts. To add another one, email the information to mynews@sunherald.com.
Pass Christian Citizens
A group of residents in the Pass say volunteers from Bay County, Florida, helped them within two days of Hurricane Katrina so they want to repay the favor.
Donations of bottled water, cleaning supplies and gift cards can be dropped off at Fire Station #1 at 808 E. Second St.
Feeding the Gulf Coast
The nonprofit has been working with other agencies to provide food and water to first responders and victims.
Most needed items are:
- pop-top canend fruits and vegetables
- pop-top canned meat and fish
- pop-top canned beans and soup
- cereal, oats and oatmeal
- pasta and rice
- peanut butter
- hygiene items
- household items
- paper products
- other non-cook, non-refridgerated foods such as granola bars, trail mix and single-serve meals
- beverages such as powdered milk, instant tea/coffee/cocoa, drink mixes, juice
Volunteers and monetary donations are also requested. To find out more go to feedingthegulfcoast.org.
City of D’Iberville
Drop-off location is Fire Station #1 at 11288 Lamey Bridge Road from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Food and clothing not accepted. Requested supplies are:
- gift cards
- plastic and/or Styrofoam cups
- plastic eating utensils
- paper towels
- bleach and/or bleach wipes
- mops and brooms
- hand sanitizer/wipes
- commercial foil wrap
- commercial plastic wrap
- baby diapers and wipes
- baby bottles
- shampoo, toothepaste, body wash
- hard-sized ice chests
- latex and leather gloves
- safety glasses
- hand tools (shovels and rakes)
- filter masks
- industrial garbage bags
- cleaning buckets
- dish detergent
- Styrofoam “clam shells” for food
- dry dog and cat food
