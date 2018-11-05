Russians won’t steal Mississippi’s election, Hosemann says

The presidential election according to Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann
By
Up Next
The presidential election according to Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann
By

Latest News

List of candidates for the Nov. 6 election in South Mississippi

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

November 05, 2018 05:10 PM

Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties

U.S. Senate

David Baria, Democrat

Roger F. Wicker, Republican

Danny Bedwell, Libertarian

Shawn O’Hara, Reform

Special election

U.S. Senate

Tobey Bernard Bartee

Mike Espy

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Chris McDaniel

U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District

Jeramey Anderson, Democrat

Steven Palazzo, Republican

Lajena Sheets, Reform

Harrison County

(contest races only)

Nonpartisan judicial elections for Chancery Court District 8, Place 3

Margaret Alfonso

Dianne Herman Ellis

Sanford R. ‘Sandy’ Steckler

For Harrison County Judge, Place 3 (nonpartisan)

Elise Deano

Mike Dickinson

Anna Ward Sukmann

Scott Watson Weatherly Jr.

Angelique White

Herbert W. Wilson

Jackson County

(contested races only)

Nonpartisan judicial election for Chancery Court District 16, Place 2

Robert “Bob” Briggs

Tanya Hasbrouck

Gary L. Roberts

Ashlee Cole Trehern

Nonpartisan judicial election for Chancery Court District 16, Place 3

Mark A. Maples

Stacie E. Zorn

Nonpartisan judicial election for Circuit Court District 19, Place 3

Dale Harkey

Jeffrey “Jeff” Grant Pierce

For Jackson County Court Judge, Place 1 (nonpartisan)

Jennifer Sekul Harris

Sharon Willis Sigalas

For Jackson County Court Judge, Place 2

Scott Corlew

Mark H. Watts

James B. Wright Jr.

Justice Court Judge District 2

Shannon Aguilar, independent

Sheila Osgood, independent

School District PAAT School Board Member

Noah Britt, independent

Kleon Irving, independent

Daniel Marks, independent

Moss Point School District Trustee 3

Cliff Cooley

Saphne Viverette

Moss Point School District Trustee 4

Jennifer Joseph Anderson, independent

Carolyn Rankin Moore, independent

Hancock County

Nonpartisan judicial elections for Chancery Court District 8, Place 3

Margaret Alfonso

Dianne Herman Ellis

Sanford R. ‘Sandy’ Steckler

  Comments  