Check for power outages in your area as Michael takes aim at Middle Georgia

By The Telegraph, Ledger-Enquirer staff reports

October 10, 2018 03:00 PM

As major Hurricane Michael moves away from the Florida Panhandle and into Middle Georgia, Macon residents could see hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and power outages.

Georgia Power releases power outages across Middle Georgia — including Macon and Warner Robins — by updating an interactive map on their website.

The map is updated in real-time and users can type in an addresses, city or zip code to check outages in their respective areas.

Georgia Power customers can also log in to their account to find outage information for the address associated with the account.

To check power outages in your area, click here.

To check power outages from Flint Energies, click here.

