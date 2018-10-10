Strong waves pound Panama City Beach pier ahead of Hurricane Michael

Hours before Hurricane Michael makes landfall, strong waves pound the Panama City Beach pier ahead of Hurricane Michael on Oct. 10, 2018.
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

