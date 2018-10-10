Cruise ship follows Hurricane Michael around western Cuba
A cruise ship followed Hurricane Michael around the western edge of Cuba overnight on October 8, passing through a lightning storm in the Caribbean on its way to Havana. This footage was taken by Snapper Tams, a passenger on Empress of the Seas.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
