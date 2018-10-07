Atlanta woman dies in crash on Interstate 10

A Georgia woman died in a crash on I-10 in Hancock County that sent four other passengers and the driver to the hospital.
Christian Gilliard, 36, of Atlanta, died at Hancock Medical Center shortly after the crash at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Shea D. Lightfoot, 34, of Atlanta, was eastbound on the interstate about eight miles from the Louisiana state line when he lost control of a 2015 Toyota 4 Runner, it went into the median, hit a culvert then rolled several times into the tree line. Gilliard and two other passengers were ejected.
Tama Whitfield, 42, of Atlanta, Tarina S. Lloyd, 45, of El Paso, Texas, Tanaka Roberts, 44, of Atlanta, and Lyssa S. Simpson, 43, of Atlanta, all went to area hospitals with serious injuries. Lightfoot, who had minor injuries, was wearing a seatbelt as were Whitfield and Simpson. The others, including Gilliard, were not.
