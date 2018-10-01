Bill Walker must sell or refinance his house to pay fine

Scott Walker, son of former DMR head Bill Walker, Explains outcome of hearing on his father’s unpaid fines to the federal court.
By
Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

Latest News

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service