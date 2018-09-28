North Forrest dominates St. Patrick Fighting Irish

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
The IP Casino Resort has opened 850 Wine & Spirits. It features a wine preservation and dispensary machine from Italy that allows customers to self vend different wines at different amounts, up to a glass.
The Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento was identified by the local vector control district as an area of concern for West Nile virus in June 2018. The district is considering aerial spraying in the area.