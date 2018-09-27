Pearl River Community College adds 4 to Sports Hall of Fame

Pearl River Community College announced Thursday the addition of four new members to its Sports Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2018 includes professional baseball player Ashley Graeter, soccer All-American Lyndsey Lee, football all-star Ed Porter and former NBA player James Singleton.
The PRCC Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony luncheon will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the Olivia Bender Cafeteria in Crosby Hall on PRCC’s Poplarville campus. The luncheon is open to the public. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the Alumni Foundation by contacting Traci Spence at tspence@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193.
Ashley Graeter — A baseball standout at Poplarville High School, PRCC (09-10), Southern Miss. He played six seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization with a career batting average of .263.
Lyndsey Lee — A women’s soccer star at OLA, Pearl River CC (2015) and Southern Miss.
Ed Porter — A football standout on the line for PRCC (1974-75) and Delta State.
James Singleton — A men’s basketball standout at PRCC and Murray State. The forward played for the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards and L.A. Clippers in the NBA.
Comments