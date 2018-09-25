New IP Casino lounge has classy Italian wine-vending machine
The IP Casino Resort Spa has opened 850 Wine & Spirits. It features a wine preservation and dispensary machine from Italy that allows customers to self vend different wines at different amounts, up to a glass.
The Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento was identified by the local vector control district as an area of concern for West Nile virus in June 2018. The district is considering aerial spraying in the area.
Scott Walker explains that he and his father, former DMR head Bill Walker, will no longer hold season tickets to Biloxi Shuckers baseball games. Both Walkers owe substantial restitution for fraud against the government.
An explanation on how the grading system works for the 2018 Accountability scores released by the Mississippi Board of Education. Accountability grades are based on how well students perform and progress from year to year. The scores are unofficial.
Inda Martin, who turned 108 years old, got her birthday wish when she got her first bus ride, which included a stop at Stone Elementary School. She was serenaded by kindergarten students, who sang 'Wheels on the Bus' and 'Happy Birthday.'
A 37-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana man named Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police officers early Tuesday morning in an incident captured on video that has been widely circulated online. The graphic video, captured outside a convenience s
