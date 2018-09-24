Jonathan Nance touchdown catch at MGCCC

Scott Walker explains that he and his father, former DMR head Bill Walker, will no longer hold season tickets to Biloxi Shuckers baseball games. Both Walkers owe substantial restitution for fraud against the government.
An explanation on how the grading system works for the 2018 Accountability scores released by the Mississippi Board of Education. Accountability grades are based on how well students perform and progress from year to year. The scores are unofficial.
Inda Martin, who turned 108 years old, got her birthday wish when she got her first bus ride, which included a stop at Stone Elementary School. She was serenaded by kindergarten students, who sang 'Wheels on the Bus' and 'Happy Birthday.'
A 37-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana man named Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police officers early Tuesday morning in an incident captured on video that has been widely circulated online. The graphic video, captured outside a convenience s