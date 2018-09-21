Highlights from Gulfport’s close win over St. Martin

Scott Walker explains that he and his father, former DMR head Bill Walker, will no longer hold season tickets to Biloxi Shuckers baseball games. Both Walkers owe substantial restitution for fraud against the government.
An explanation on how the grading system works for the 2018 Accountability scores released by the Mississippi Board of Education. Accountability grades are based on how well students perform and progress from year to year. The scores are unofficial.
Inda Martin, who turned 108 years old, got her birthday wish when she got her first bus ride, which included a stop at Stone Elementary School. She was serenaded by kindergarten students, who sang 'Wheels on the Bus' and 'Happy Birthday.'
A 37-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana man named Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police officers early Tuesday morning in an incident captured on video that has been widely circulated online. The graphic video, captured outside a convenience s
When State Sen. Chris McDaniel was challenging U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran in the 2014 campaign, Cochran's campaign was trying to lure black voters by linking McDaniel to racist policies and organizations. McDaniel accused Cochran of race baiting.
Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.
In the 1950's and 1960's, Biloxi was a destination resort for people who wanted to have a good time. Gambling and liquor were illegal, but you could find them in Biloxi, and good music was all part of the party.
A pro-Trump media crew was attacked by protesters at Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, on July 26, according to Elijah Schaeffer, the host of YouTube channel Slightly Offens*ve who shared this video of the incident.
