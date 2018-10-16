Hurricane Katrina survivors donate supplies to help other hurricane victims

Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
Former Gautier and MGCCC standout Deandre Torrey scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead North Texas past Southern Miss 30-7. Torrey set a new career mark in rushing yardage Saturday with 17 carries for 95 yards.
Courthouse Road is getting a facelift, adding medians and new drainage, but the contractor, Jay Bearden Construction Inc., should have been finished by September 2108 and he now says it will be November 2018 before he is done.
On October 11, 1973 two Pascagoula residents reported being abducted and examined by extraterrestrials. It was an allegation that sparked a media frenzy, focusing national attention onto the Mississippi Gulf Coast and locals' eyes skyward.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.
A cruise ship followed Hurricane Michael around the western edge of Cuba overnight on October 8, passing through a lightning storm in the Caribbean on its way to Havana. This footage was taken by Snapper Tams, a passenger on Empress of the Seas.
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.