Saints no longer have a balanced offense with the running game out of steam

In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. The Saints’ surge to the NFC South title last season was fueled to a large degree by a rejuvenated running game that ranked fifth in the NFL. The addition of Kamara, who became the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, to Mark Ingram, who had his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, gave New Orleans an elite tandem. Heading into Sunday’s game against Atlanta, the Saints are averaging an NFL-worst 52.5 yards rushing during a 1-1 start. Butch Dill, File AP Photo