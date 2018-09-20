Scott Walker says Shuckers games are a thing of the past for his family

Scott Walker explains that he and his father,former DMR head Bill Walker, will no longer attend Biloxi Shuckers baseball games any more. Both are convicted felons with unpaid federal fines.
