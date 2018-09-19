Stone Elementary students sing to birthday girl Inda Martin

Inda Martin, who turned 108 years old, got her birthday wish when she got her first bus ride, which included a stop at Stone Elementary School. She was serenaded by kindergarten students, who sang 'Wheels on the Bus' and 'Happy Birthday.'
