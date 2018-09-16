Generals top Shuckers in Game 4 to take Southern League title

The Jackson Generals were crowned the 2018 Southern League champions on Saturday night at MGM Park with their 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-3) in Game 4 of the Southern League Championship series.
Generals infielder Domingo Leyba was named the Southern League Championship Series MVP.
Jackson jumped out to a 2-0 lead just two batters into the game when Kevin Medrano belted a two-run home run over the right field wall. Right-hander Trey Supak settled in for Biloxi after the home run, keeping the Generals off the board throughout the rest of his outing. The righty pitched into the sixth inning, striking out four.
Biloxi halved their deficit in the fourth thanks to a solo home run from Troy Stokes Jr. off starter Emilio Vargas. It was the lone run allowed by Vargas, as lefty Miguel Aguilar came out for the sixth. Three consecutive one-out singles by Stokes, Trent Grisham and Keston Hiura plated the tying run for Biloxi.
Both sides stayed scoreless to the ninth inning. Jackson put together a one-out threat against right-hander Nate Griep. Marty Herum singled before Griep struck out Jay Gonzalez for the second out. Dominic Miroglio put runners at first and second with a single of his own, before Evan Marzilli provided the game-winning, pinch-hit double down the right field line to put Jackson up 3-2.
Right-hander Kevin Ginkel followed right-hander Michael Blazek’s scoreless eighth inning with a 1-2-3 ninth, sealing the championship for the Generals. Blazek took the win
