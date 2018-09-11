Hurricane Florence creates uncertainty for Southern Miss-Appalachian State football

School officials at Appalachian State may have a difficult decision to make this week on whether to play Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Southern Miss.
Appalachian State sent out a statement Tuesday afternoon indicating that the game is in some doubt with Hurricane Florence causing evacuation orders in coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
“As we move forward with hosting our first home football game of the season on Saturday, we are in close communication with Southern Miss Athletics, as well as the National Weather Service and our campus emergency management team, regarding the storm track of Hurricane Florence,” the statement said. “Currently, we are still planning to host Southern Miss on time at (2:30 p.m. CST) at (Kidd B Brewer Stadium) on Saturday. As we monitor Hurricane Florence, we will make the best decision possible for our campus, fans and visiting team.”
Appalachian State’s campus in Boone, North Carolina, is located almost 400 miles away from the state’s Atlantic Coast, but Florence is expected to bring dangerous weather to the entire region.
Florence is currently a Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall on Friday with hurricane-force winds anticipated for Thursday night.
Forecasts indicate that Florence will move inland slowly and bring rain to the region for days.
“This thing is going to stop, and it’s going to rain — and it’s going to rain. We could see 3 feet,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Tuesday.
The USM football team is scheduled to fly out of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport on Friday morning.
Southern Miss (1-1) is coming off a 21-20 loss to Louisiana-Monroe while Appalachian State is 1-1 after winning at Charlotte last week.
