Watch this clip of Hurricane Florence’s core

Ocean Springs High kicker Kaylee Foster has captured the nation's attention after being named homecoming queen and kicking the decisive extra point to push her football team to victory in the same night. But she's been kicking since the 7th grade.
In February 2006, Jessie Lee Williams of Gulfport was arrested misdemeanor charges. When he was brought into the Harrison County Adult Detention center, he was brutally beaten by jailer Ryan Teal and others. Williams died two days later.
Sun Herald readers told us about some of their favorite restaurants that have closed for one reason or another. May were closed by Hurricane Katrina, but they all had a favorite dish or just just a vibe that we miss.
In 2014, Bay-Waveland middle school student Marion Pohl was already a cheerleader and kicker on the football team. When she was elected homecoming queen, it made for a very busy night for her. Pohl went on to kick two field goals.
