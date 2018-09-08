Coast restaurants that are no more, and we miss them

Sun Herald readers told us about some of their favorite restaurants that have closed for one reason or another. May were closed by Hurricane Katrina, but they all had a favorite dish or just just a vibe that we miss.
By
NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

Weather

NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

In this image, taken by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States on September 3, 2018, tropical storm Gordon looms over southern Florida

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service