Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins gets four touchdowns against Jackson State

Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins scored four touchdowns against Jackson State in a 55-7 win. Watkins had eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns and a 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.
