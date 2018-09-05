Jim Cantore didn’t hold back about Mississippi being called a land mass
The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore reacts to a question about who made the reference to Mississippi as a "land mass" between Louisiana and Alabama during Hurricane Katrina coverage in 2005. Cantore was in Pascagoula covering Tropical Storm Gordon.
Bay St. Louis resident Amy Covington Hudson recorded wind and rain coming into Orange Beach from her condo as Tropical Storm Gordon moved northwest in the Gulf to make landfall in East Jackson County, Mississippi.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida state line. Tropical storm warnings and watches stretch over most of the rest of the central Gulf coast.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
Boats cross under the Popp's Ferry drawbridge in Biloxi on Monday after the city ordered a mandatory evacuation of all marinas and harbors. Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to hit Mississippi on Tuesday, possibly as a category 1 hurricane.
