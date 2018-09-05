A sports book writer talks to customers at The Book, the sports book at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Hotel & Casino Biloxi on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Fans can catch a waterfront concert Saturday when Filter and Third Eye Blind rock The Great Lawn at Harrah’s.
Coast casinos get the green light to reopen after Tropical Storm Gordon

September 05, 2018 08:16 AM

The Mississippi Gaming Commission moved Wednesday to allow Coast casinos to reopen at 8 a.m. today after being temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon.

The commission closed the casinos for 15 hours as Tropical Storm Gordon churned in the Gulf, eventually making landfall near Jackson County about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

There are 12 casinos along the Mississippi Coast.

In October, a storm chaser captured video of the bottom floor of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi flooding as Hurricane Nate made landfall. The casino floor of the Golden Nugget was not touched by the flood waters.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

