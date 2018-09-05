Coast casinos get the green light to reopen after Tropical Storm Gordon

The Mississippi Gaming Commission moved Wednesday to allow Coast casinos to reopen at 8 a.m. today after being temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon.
The commission closed the casinos for 15 hours as Tropical Storm Gordon churned in the Gulf, eventually making landfall near Jackson County about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
There are 12 casinos along the Mississippi Coast.
In October, a storm chaser captured video of the bottom floor of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi flooding as Hurricane Nate made landfall. The casino floor of the Golden Nugget was not touched by the flood waters.
