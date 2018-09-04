HurricaneTrack.com gives 9p.m. assessment of Gordon

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida state line. Tropical storm warnings and watches stretch over most of the rest of the central Gulf coast.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
Boats cross under the Popp's Ferry drawbridge in Biloxi on Monday after the city ordered a mandatory evacuation of all marinas and harbors. Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to hit Mississippi on Tuesday, possibly as a category 1 hurricane.
More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.
A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
Sunherald.com published surveillance videos of a teacher and bus driver mistreating special needs students on a Jackson County school bus. The Sun Herald continued to follow the story, asking questions and reaching out to a concerned community.
