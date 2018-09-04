The Mississippi Coast continues to prepare for TS Gordon before landfall

Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
Boats cross under the Popp's Ferry drawbridge in Biloxi on Monday after the city ordered a mandatory evacuation of all marinas and harbors. Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to hit Mississippi on Tuesday, possibly as a category 1 hurricane.
More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.
A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
Sunherald.com published surveillance videos of a teacher and bus driver mistreating special needs students on a Jackson County school bus. The Sun Herald continued to follow the story, asking questions and reaching out to a concerned community.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
When Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi Coast it pushed a wall of water on short higher than any that had hit the United States before. The 28-foot storm surge exceeded the record set by Hurricane Camille, also on the Mississippi Coast.
Gulf Coast Research Lab scientists explain how long it will take to understand the long-term impact of the 2010 BP oil spill on the Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of money being spent on researching the body of water for the first time.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.