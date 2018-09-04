The Mississippi Coast continues to prepare for TS Gordon before landfall

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall on Tuesday evening in Harrison County. Here's what you can expect for the day.
By
NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

Weather

NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

In this image, taken by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States on September 3, 2018, tropical storm Gordon looms over southern Florida

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger

Latest News

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger

NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

Rental goats escape into Boise neighborhood

Latest News

Rental goats escape into Boise neighborhood

More than 100 goats belonging to a goat rental business in Boise escaped their enclosure, near a highway district retention pond, and wandered from lawn to lawn through a neighborhood, looking for snacks and meeting the neighbors. Aug. 3, 2018.

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

Latest News

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service