Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store.
Gulf Coast Research Lab scientists explain how long it will take to understand the long-term impact of the 2010 BP oil spill on the Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of money being spent on researching the body of water for the first time.
When Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi Coast it pushed a wall of water on short higher than any that had hit the United States before. The 28-foot storm surge exceeded the record set by Hurricane Camille, also on the Mississippi Coast.
Biloxi recently announced a nine-month repaving project of U.S. Highway 90 by the Mississippi Department of Transportation that will begin around the end of August. East Biloxi has already been coping with a massive infrastructure project.
East Central and Biloxi played a tight defensive battle with East Central coming out ahead with a single touchdown. The Hornets had several drives into the Indians' red zone, but were turned away all but one time. Biloxi's offense never got on track.
The owners of Fill-Up with Billups have opened the Live Oak Lounge upstairs to the popular 24-hour breakfast eatery. Live Oak Lounge caters to the casino workers, but also hopes to attract sports bettors who don't want to hang out at casinos.
Deuce McAllister, former Saints and Ole Miss running back, gives a preview of the 2018 team and how they will fare in the NFC South this season. McAllister said the offensive line will be a key and the running game during Mark Ingram's suspension.